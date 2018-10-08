Chandrababu Naidu planning to spend Rs 30 crore in each Assembly segment to buy votes: Opposition Leader

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Opposition Leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is planning to spend `30 crore in each Assembly constituency in the State to buy votes in the 2019 elections.

Addressing the gathering at a public meeting at Gurla mandal in Vizianagaram district on Sunday, Jagan said that the CM had misused `4 lakh crore public money in the last four years.

“Naidu has become tense because of the recent Income Tax raids. He is trying to portray the Income Tax raids as a war on the State by the Centre,” he said.

Speaking about the AgriGold issue, he said majority of the victims were from Uttarandhra districts. Out of 19 lakh AgriGold victims, a major part of the deposits were collected from north Andhra. “Naidu has prepared a plan to own the AgriGold assets at low price with the support of Amar Singh,” he alleged.

He promised that he would allot `1,100 crore as grant to AgriGold victims in six months after coming to power in 2019. Of 16 companies in Vizianagaram, five were shut down after Naidu came to power. Five Ferro Alloy companies were also shut down.