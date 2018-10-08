Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu planning to spend Rs 30 crore in each Assembly segment to buy votes: Opposition Leader

Addressing the gathering at a public meeting at Gurla mandal in Vizianagaram district on Sunday, Jagan said that the CM had misused `4 lakh crore public money in the last four years.

Published: 08th October 2018 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition Leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy (File|EPS)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Opposition Leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is planning to spend `30 crore in each Assembly constituency in the State to buy votes in the 2019 elections.  

Addressing the gathering at a public meeting at Gurla mandal in Vizianagaram district on Sunday, Jagan said that the CM had misused `4 lakh crore public money in the last four years.

“Naidu has become tense because of the recent Income Tax raids. He is trying to portray the Income Tax raids as a war on the State by the Centre,” he said.

Speaking about the AgriGold issue, he said majority of the victims were from Uttarandhra districts. Out of 19 lakh AgriGold victims, a major part of the deposits were collected from north Andhra. “Naidu has prepared a plan to own the AgriGold assets at low price with the support of  Amar Singh,” he alleged.

He promised that he would allot `1,100 crore as grant to AgriGold victims in six months after coming to power in 2019. Of 16 companies in Vizianagaram, five were shut down after Naidu came to power. Five Ferro Alloy companies were also shut down.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YS Jaganmohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh politics N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife