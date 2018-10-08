CPI's D Raja says 2019 general election will be litmus test for PM Modi

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: CPI leader and MP D Raja has said that the recently-announced five State elections will be a litmus test for the BJP-led Modi government’s performance and its future. He alleged that the Modi government has failed on all fronts and all sections of the society are angry with its ‘anti-people’ and ‘anti-democratic’ policies.

The CPI leaders was in the Port City to attend a function on Sunday and interacted with mediapersons at the CPI office. He spoke about various issues such as the present political scenario in the country, elections in five states, Rafale scam, petrol price hike etc. Speaking about the Rafale scam, the CPI leader demanded an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“As the deal was clinched under the supervision of Prime Minister Modi and the ultimate beneficiary of the scam is Modi’s close corporate company Reliance, public have many doubts. The PM should reply to former French President’s recent revelations about the deal,” he demanded. Since beginning, all sections of the society expressed immense dissatisfaction on the Modi government policies.

Raja said BJP would face defeat in most of the states in the coming elections. Except Telangana and Mizoram, BJP is the ruling party in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states and it is going to lose power in all the three states in the coming elections,” he opined.



Replying to a query, he said the Left parties are trying to defeat the present Modi-led BJP government. CPI leaders JV Satyanarayana Murthy (Nani), Paidiraju and others were present.