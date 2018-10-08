Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former jewellery employee held for stealing gold worth Rs 61 lakh in Tirupati

The accused also took away CCTV camera and digital video recorder (DVR) and threw it in a nearby well

The police caught the accused while he was trying to sell gold ornaments

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The CCS police late on Saturday night arrested a 23-year-old youth and recovered 2 kg gold worth Rs 61.85 lakh and Rs 2,000 cash stolen from him.

According to Urban SP Abhishek Mohanty, Ayinapale Kalyan, a resident of Mourya Apartments in Maruthi Nagar committed theft at Lavanya Jewellers in Chinna Bazar Street on October 5. The accused worked in the same shop two years ago. He was dismissed for his bad behaviour.

Kalyan visited Lavanya Jewellers on Saturday at 8 pm to purchase earrings. Later, he went to the toilet and kept the backdoor of the shop open. Late in the night, he gained entry into the shop through the backdoor and stole jewels. He also took away CCTV camera and digital video recorder (DVR) and threw it in a nearby well.

After receiving a complaint, the police started investigation and recovered DVR from a nearby well. With the help of CCTV footage, the police caught the accused while he was trying to sell gold ornaments. CCS DSP Ravishankar Reddy, CI K Sarath Chandra, head constables and others conducted investigation.

 

