GO 279 ensures timely salary, job security: Director of Municipal Administration

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Stating the government order (GO) 279 was implemented for welfare of municipal workers, Director of Municipal Administration K Kanna Babu said it was useful in restraining involvement of middlemen and agents in the functioning of civic bodies, and ensuring that the workers received their salaries by fifth of every month and benefits such as provident fund and ESI among others.

Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, Kanna Babu said: “The GO 279 provides the workers job security. It was issued as per the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal; some of the major cities such as Bhopal, Pune and Indore have successfully implemented similar government orders, which is helping the sanitation workers in their respective areas.” He added that 18 municipalities across the state were not taking part in the protest called by municipal workers.

Stating that the Municipal Administration has conducted meeting with leaders of workers’ union in an attempt to raise awareness regarding the GO and the benefits it provides, the director said self help groups and Sadhikara Mitras, as per the directions from the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) officials, would conduct door-to-door campaign in all municipalities to raise awareness among the public. “Public will be given pamphlets during the campaign and are requested to cooperate with them, and hand over their garbage to sanitary workers.”

The MEPMA and Sankalp agency were also directed to restart garbage collection from the public with the help of temporary and permanent workers. Also, the managements of hospitals, commercial establishments and kalyana mandapams to shift their garbage to dumping grounds till the strike continued. Kanna Babu asked the officials concerned to lodge police complaints if union leaders objected to sanitary works of municipalities in the 13 districts of the state.