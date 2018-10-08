Habitual offender dies in police custody in AP's Ulavapadu

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A habitual offender died in the custody of Ulavapadu police in the late hours of Saturday. Since the deceased was in police custody for two days, doubts were raised over the cause of his death.

Though the police claimed that the offender died of cardiac arrest, a departmental enquiry into the case has been ordered amid reports of police torture of the victim in the name of investigation.

The deceased, Shaik Babar Bhasha (28), was from Velupadu village of Dagadarthi mandal in Nellore district. He was reportedly picked up from Nellore by the police on September 4 for investigation in a car theft case.

It is learnt that Bhasha confessed to the theft and said he had hid the car in Guntur. On Saturday night, when the police took him to Guntur to recover the stolen car, he complained of chest pain and was shifted to Ulavapadu primary health centre for treatment, where he died, Kandukur Deputy superintendent of police K Prakasa Rao said.

Initially, the body was shifted to Kandukur hospital for autopsy but later shifted to RIMS Ongole. Post-mortem will be performed at RIMS on Monday. Basha’s relatives said they were informed about the offender taken into custody two days back and today received a message that he died of cardiac arrest.

Prakasam district superintendent of police B Satya Yesubabu said a departmental enquiry, which will be headed by Chirala DSP V Srinivasa Rao, has been initiated.