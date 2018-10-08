Home States Andhra Pradesh

JIMEX- 2018: Indo-Japan war game begins in Visakhapatnam

The ‘JIMEX’ is aimed at enhancing inter-operability, improve understanding and imbibe the best practices of each other.

Published: 08th October 2018 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Sri Lanka Navy website)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The third edition of Japan-India Maritime Exercises (JIMEX- 2018) with the ships of Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) ships were launched at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam limits on Sunday. The combined exercises will continue up to October 15.

The ‘JIMEX’ is aimed at enhancing inter-operability, improve understanding and imbibe the best practices of each other.

The Indian Navy will be represented by three indigenously designed and built warships and a fleet tanker. The participating ships are INS Satpura, a multipurpose stealth frigate, INS Kadmatt, an anti-submarine Warfare Corvette, Missile Corvette and INS Shakti, a fleet tanker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Japan-India Maritime Exercises JIMEX- 2018 Indian Navy JMSDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife