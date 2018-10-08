JIMEX- 2018: Indo-Japan war game begins in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The third edition of Japan-India Maritime Exercises (JIMEX- 2018) with the ships of Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) ships were launched at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam limits on Sunday. The combined exercises will continue up to October 15.

The ‘JIMEX’ is aimed at enhancing inter-operability, improve understanding and imbibe the best practices of each other.

The Indian Navy will be represented by three indigenously designed and built warships and a fleet tanker. The participating ships are INS Satpura, a multipurpose stealth frigate, INS Kadmatt, an anti-submarine Warfare Corvette, Missile Corvette and INS Shakti, a fleet tanker.