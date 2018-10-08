Students vow to save Coringa mangrove forest

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Around 184 orphan students pledged for preservation of forest at a programme at Coringa mangrove forest on Sunday.

Organised by the National Green Corps, Forest Department and Agri Foundation on the occasion of Wildlife Conservation Week, the students took part in a ‘nature camp’ meet after their visit to the forest.

Speaking at the meet, Gnana Sundaram, General Manager of Coromandel (which manufactures and markets fertilisers) who was the chief guest at the meeting, said, “Mangrove forests are to nature what lungs are to human beings, which is the reason why their preservation is essential.”