TTD to change sale of tickets to curb misuse

TTD Executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal has indicated that there will be some changes in the online sale of Arjitha Seva tickets which will come into force from November.

The Navaratri Brahmotsavams will be organised from October 10 to 18

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: TTD Executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal has indicated that there will be some changes in the online sale of Arjitha Seva tickets which will come into force from November. The decision was taken in view of the misuse of seva tickets by some miscreants recently.

“From unlimited registrations from a single mobile number and e-mail ID, we now want to restrict it to only two registrations,” he told mediapersons at Annamaiah Bhavan here.

Some pilgrims suggested to re-introduce photo upload also to avoid manipulation, which will be looked into, he said. The EO also said online quota of booking of Arjitha Seva tickets is also introduced at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur and the devotees can now register three months priorly and till two days before the availability of Arjitha Seva tickets in online.

He said that towards the development of local temples under the umbrella of TTD, one senior officer has been allotted to each sub-temple. This adoption will help in the better development. “We have now sanctioned `4.7 crore towards the development of Appalayagunta temple,” Singhal said.

The EO said at present, the average turnout of pilgrims at Kurukshetra temple is 750 per day and weekends it comes around 1,700. “As Gita Utsavams are famous here during December which lasts for over 11 days, we are anticipating nearly 2-3 lakh pilgrims during that period,” he added. Tirumala JEO KS Srinivasa Raju, in-charge CV&SO Siva Kumar Reddy were also present.

Festival  schedule

The Navaratri Brahmotsavams will be organised from October 10 to 18 with ‘Garuda Seva’ on October 14 and conclude with ‘Chakrasnanam’ on October 18. Dwajarohanam and Rathotsavam will not be organised. All privilege darshans stand cancelled during festival. Even protocol VIPs would not be entertained.

