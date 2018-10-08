Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu says Netas should shun abusive language

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has lamented that political leaders by resorting to abusive public speeches against one another were undermining democratic values.

“Using offensive language during public meetings will only hurt the public image of politicians. They should engage in healthy discussions and debates on issues public concern,” the Vice President said, while attending the 19th Ramineni Foundation Awards programme, along with cricket legend Kapil Dev, at Mangalagiri in Guntur on Sunday.

“A decent talk is like danam and bad talk is comparable to appu. Using caste-biased filthy languages is against the spirit of our country and those using it are not true Indians,” Naidu said.

Expressing pain over tendency among Indian leaders to depend on English in conversation with vising foreign leaders, he said, “Foreign leaders talk in their mother tongue when they come to India, but our leaders speak in English.”

Kapil Dev said, “If every person spends 5 per cent of their income on welfare programmes it will result in massive change in the society.” Later, Naidu presented the Ramineni Foundation Outstanding Person Award to badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and special awards to Garikapati Narasimha Rao, Nag Ashwin Reddy and C Venkata Ramana.