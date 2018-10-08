Yogi Vemana University to construct auditorium, healthcare centre

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Yogi Vemana University (YVU) has received Rs 40 crore funds for construction of buildings and carrying out development works. YVU Registrar Prof. K Chandraiah said that it had been decided to construct a modern auditorium and a healthcare centre in the campus and the works for the same would begin soon.

Official sources said that the construction of a modern auditorium, at a cost of Rs 6 crore, to organise convocation and other programmes in the campus, would be taken up soon.

As many as 2,000 students are pursuing higher education in the university. The university officials have decided to construct a modern health centre at a cost of `2 crore on the university premises.

The healthcare centre would have 10 to 15 beds with regular doctors.