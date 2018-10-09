APRCET results published, 1,116 qualify for MPhil, PhD interviews

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao released Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET) 2018 results here on Monday.

Of the 20,458 candidates appeared for the test, 1,116 (5.46 per cent) qualified for interviews for PhD and MPhil programmes in 14 universities.

The universities were directed to complete interviews on or before October 30 and research admissions by November 20.