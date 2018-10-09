Home States Andhra Pradesh

Board of Intermediate Education plans QR code in textbooks

As part of this initiative, the students would have all the digital links for the textbooks.

Published: 09th October 2018 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Students of a government school after collecting their free textbooks | For representative purpose | File | Ashwin Prasath

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to provide additional content to students, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) is coming up with QR Code in textbooks to assist students to go beyond classroom teaching at the click of a button.

As part of this initiative, the students would have all the digital links for the textbooks. The QR code comprises digital material related to that particular concept, which could be a short video lecture or 3D tutorial, which the students can download through their mobile phone.

For example, a lesson on heart would have a QR code at the end of the chapter in Biology textbook. Scanning the QR code will lead to the video content of the functioning of the heart in detail. The school education department along with Central Square Foundation and Nandan Nilekani’s EkStep Foundation had given QR codes in textbooks for Classes 8 to 10. As the move received good response, the BIE is looking forward to introduce this from the next academic year 2019-20.

The Inter first-year students will have a new syllabus from June this year, while the syllabus will be changed for second-year students before the next academic year. Speaking to TNIE, BIE commissioner B Udaya Lakshmi said, “We have received suggestions from people to put a QR code in the textbooks by which the student can study a particular chapter in depth by downloading the content on their phones.”

