Expelled members’ allegations totally baseless, aimed at sullying ACA’s image: Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Cricket Association secretary Ch. Arun Kumar issued a press statement calling the allegations made by some former office-bearers as “totally baseless” and “aimed at sullying the image of the association”, which has been “striving hard to promote” the game in the State.

He said those present in the meeting held on Sunday lacked credibility as “some among them” were booked for illegal activities and others were permanently banned for their anti-association activities and bringing disrepute to ACA.

“They projected themselves as real saviours of Andhra cricket and didn’t consider the accolades showered on ACA by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for sprucing up several state-of-the-art playfields and academies for benefit of both boys and girls. Their observations lacked clarity and were aimed at tarnishing the image of the administrators,” he said.

ACA president GVK Ranga Raju said that “some of the suspended administrators” were the direct beneficiaries of ACA as they received “financial help in times of crisis. “Saying that the association didn’t care for administrators and cricketers was deplorable.

The ACA always stood up for the administrators and the cricketers in their hour of need,” he said. Kumar said those who convened the meeting were not elected members of their respective district associations. “They willfully misled the media by projecting themselves as self-styled administrators,” he said.