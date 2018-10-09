Finger and Hand Live Scanner proves boon for Krishna cops to catch old offenders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first of its kind, Krishna district police are using ‘Finger and Hand Live Scanner’ (FHLS), powered by Papillon live scanner technology, to identify and arrest old offenders, who are on the run.

The new criminal detecting facility was installed in all the five sub-divisions of Krishna district - Bandar, Avanigadda, Gudiwada, Nuzvid and Nandigama - and police have expressed their happiness that Papillon live scanner technology is playing a key role in identifying old criminals.

In the first phase, the Papillon live scanners will be synchronized with the State fingerprint database. Then the finger and hand live scanners will be sent to the respective centres across the district. “The system will show the database of the accused or suspect by simply scanning his/her fingers or hand. Accused may change his address, change his face and body, but there will be no change in the structure of fingerprints. So, with the help of fingerprints, we can easily identify the old offenders and suspects,” said the Krishna district SP Sarvashreshth Tripathi.

He said police officials who are on night beats and regular patrols are bringing the suspects to the sub-division office and checking their antecedents with the help of the scanners. “Our officers are surprised when the new technology helped them identify 11 persons with criminal background after subjecting 49 persons to the test. Also, 11 other persons were arrested when the scanner unravelled their criminal background,” he explained.