HCL to create 5,000 jobs in Andhra Pradesh's Kesarapalli

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: HCL Technologies vice-president Srimathi Shivashankar has said the company will create over 5,000 jobs in the first phase of the project coming up at Kesarapalli near Gannavaram. On Monday, IT Minister Nara Lokesh laid foundation stone for HCL’s IT Development Centre in the capital region.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE on Monday, Shivashankar spoke about the company’s expansion plans. Echoing Lokesh’s views that HCL centre will contribute to the State government’s vision to create 1,00,000 jobs in IT industry and 2,00,000 jobs in the electronics industry, she said, “We are going to create over 5,000 jobs in the first phase.

The recruitment process has already begun.” She added the recruited candidates would be imparted skill training. “We will train them and get them ready for research and development (R & D),” she explained. When asked why Vijayawada was chosen for establishing the centre ahead of the IT hub Visakhapatnam, she gave three reasons.

“Vijayawada is growing fast and we want to contribute to the growth and reap benefits as well. Secondly, there are a lot of IT firms here, which is an added advantage when it comes to recruiting new talent. We have managed to secure a site near the Gannavaram airport, which is another advantage for us,” she explained.

“Our research and development work aims at developing technologies for many areas such as health, transportation and telecommunications,” she said. HCL’s R&D works include financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, media, publishing, entertainment, retail & CPG, health care, oil and gas etc.