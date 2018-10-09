Home States Andhra Pradesh

High wave alert in Andhra Pradesh

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next 48 hours.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:47 AM

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next 48 hours (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: According to Ocean State Forecast for Andhra Pradesh Coast, as per INCOIS prediction, high waves in the range of 3.0 - 3.5 meters are forecasted for the next 24 hours along the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

The current speed is between 80-170 cm per second. Also, under the strong monsoon conditions, strong surface winds from westerly direction with speed reaching 45-55 kmph are likely along and off Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

