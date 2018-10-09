Home States Andhra Pradesh

ICFA Policy Leadership Award for Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Union Home Minister  Rajnath Singh will present the award to Naidu at a function in New Delhi on October 24.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be honoured with the Policy Leadership Award of the Indian Council of Food and Agriculture (ICFA). Union Home Minister  Rajnath Singh will present the award to Naidu at a function in New Delhi on October 24. The award jury is headed by Prof MS Swaminathan, Father of Indian Green Revolution.

In a communique to the Chief Minister’s Office, the ICFA said the Agriculture Leadership Award was instituted in 2008 to recognise excellence and leadership role played by individuals and organisations for empowerment of farmers and promotion of rural prosperity.

The ICFA awards are presented in 15 categories, including Policy, Industry, Research, Farming, Development Leadership, Best Agriculture State and Lifetime Achievement. The National Awards Committee has selected Chief Minister Naidu for the Policy Leadership Award in recognition of his vision and endeavour to accelerate growth of agriculture sector and his initiatives for rural prosperity in Andhra Pradesh.

The past recipients of the prestigious award are former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in 2015, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister  Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2016 and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in 2017.

A great honour
Home Minister  Rajnath Singh will present the ICFA award to CM Naidu in Delhi on Oct 24
Past recipients
Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in 2015
MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2016
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in 2017

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu AP Chief Minister ICFA Policy Leadership Award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots