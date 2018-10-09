ICFA Policy Leadership Award for Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be honoured with the Policy Leadership Award of the Indian Council of Food and Agriculture (ICFA). Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will present the award to Naidu at a function in New Delhi on October 24. The award jury is headed by Prof MS Swaminathan, Father of Indian Green Revolution.

In a communique to the Chief Minister’s Office, the ICFA said the Agriculture Leadership Award was instituted in 2008 to recognise excellence and leadership role played by individuals and organisations for empowerment of farmers and promotion of rural prosperity.

The ICFA awards are presented in 15 categories, including Policy, Industry, Research, Farming, Development Leadership, Best Agriculture State and Lifetime Achievement. The National Awards Committee has selected Chief Minister Naidu for the Policy Leadership Award in recognition of his vision and endeavour to accelerate growth of agriculture sector and his initiatives for rural prosperity in Andhra Pradesh.

The past recipients of the prestigious award are former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in 2015, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2016 and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in 2017.

