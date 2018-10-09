Man kills two kids, tries to end life in Jupadu Bungalow Mandal of Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In A gruesome incident, a frustrated man killed his two children and then attempted to commit suicide at Jupadu Bangla mandal on Monday. After failing in his attempt to end his life, he surrendered at the nearest police station.

The accused, identified as Bhanoji Rao, was married to Janshilaxmi Bai for 10 years and shifted to Jupadu Bangla from Kurnool seven years ago. The incident reportedly took place because of his wife’s alleged illicit affairs. The police learnt that Rao had been quarrelling with his wife for the past two months over her affairs. The accused worked as a private driver.

On Monday, the accused woke up and after explaining to his children why he was taking the extreme step, threw both the children — daughter Likhitha (7) and son Madhu (4) — in the water tank near his house and tried to hang himself to the hut’s ceiling, but the ceiling broke.

“Scared, the accused approached the Jupadu Bangla police station and surrendered,” the police said. Circle Inspector Madhusudhan Reddy and Sub Inspector Ashok Kumar have started an inquiry after filing a case.