Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man kills two kids, tries to end life in Jupadu Bungalow Mandal of Kurnool

The incident reportedly took place because of his wife’s alleged illicit affairs.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Murder

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In A gruesome incident, a frustrated man killed his two children and then attempted to commit suicide at Jupadu Bangla mandal on Monday. After failing in his attempt to end his life, he surrendered at the nearest police station.

The accused, identified as Bhanoji Rao, was married to Janshilaxmi Bai for 10 years and shifted to Jupadu Bangla from Kurnool seven years ago. The incident reportedly took place because of his wife’s alleged illicit affairs. The police learnt that Rao had been quarrelling with his wife for the past two months over her affairs. The accused worked as a private driver.

On Monday, the accused woke up and after explaining to his children why he was taking the extreme step, threw both the children — daughter Likhitha (7) and son Madhu (4) — in the water tank near his house and tried to hang himself to the hut’s ceiling, but the ceiling broke.

“Scared, the accused approached the Jupadu Bangla police station and surrendered,” the police said. Circle Inspector Madhusudhan Reddy and Sub Inspector Ashok Kumar have started an inquiry after filing a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots