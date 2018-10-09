Home States Andhra Pradesh

Municipal workers in Guntur resume work

As many as 102 vehicles were also pressed into service for clearing garbage piles in the city.

As many as 33 auto-rickshaws, 26 trucks and other vehicles were used for shifting garbage to the dumping yard | EPS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Keeping in view the ongoing protest called by municipal workers across the State demanding scrapping of government order 279, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) said most of the  permanent sanitation workers and over 30 per cent of the contract workers it employed attended duties on Monday. As many as 102 vehicles were also pressed into service for clearing garbage piles in the city.

In-charge GMC Commissioner K Ramachandra Reddy said talks with leaders of workers’ union were initiated and 325 of the 425 permanent sanitation workers and 521 of the 1,637 workers resumed work. As many as 33 auto-rickshaws, 26 trucks and other vehicles were used for shifting 70 tonnes of garbage collected from hospitals and commercial establishments to the dumping yard.

Reddy said that complaints against the workers, who obstructed the sanitation works or caused inconvenience to the public, would be lodged with the police. Stating the workers would lose their wages under the ‘no work, no pay’ rule, he said those who took part in the strike had lost `3,000 per person.

The in-charge commissioner appealed to the workers to support the government order 279 as it ensured multiple benefits to them. Meanwhile, the Municipal Employees Joint Action Committee  warned to intensify their agitation if the government failed to scrap the GO 279 and resolve their issues with immediate effect.

