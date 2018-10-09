Home States Andhra Pradesh

Only 24 weeks left, expedite Polavaram works, officials told by CM Chandrababu Naidu

He said 59.01 per cent of works of the national project had been completed so far.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reminding officials that only 24 weeks left for the completion of Polavaram project, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged them to expedite works to meet the deadline. He said 59.01 per cent of works of the national project had been completed so far.

“This is a testing time. As rain recedes and favourable conditions prevail for construction works, we should complete the project on time,’’ Naidu said. While reviewing the progress of Polavaram and other irrigation projects at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday, he felt that there was little progress in the Polavaram works compared to last week and underscored the need for expediting works of the the spillway and left main canal.

Asserting that his government is paying more compensation to project oustees, he said no other State was giving such a better package. He also directed officials to take up land acquisition for constructing houses to the displaced families. “The rehabilitation and resettlement works should be completed by November and December at any cost.” Pedapalem, Pulichintala and Gandikota reservoir scheme were ready for inauguration. In Prakasam district, Gundlakamma will be inaugurated soon. The Chief Minister said ongoing 27 projects would be completed by June next year.

‘Operate Singapore flight service from October 25’

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials of Customs and Airport Authority to ensure operation of Vijayawada - Singapore Indigo flight services from October 25. He was speaking at a review meeting with Customs and Airport Authority officials at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi.

Improve 108 ambulance services, says CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered the service provider of 108 ambulance to improvise the services and implement its operations more effectively. During a review meeting on Monday, Naidu expressed displeasure over the poor services of 108 ambulances, which lack of fitness and taking lot of time in response to a distress call.

