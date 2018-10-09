Plan to develop SV Zoo Park in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Forest Minister Sidda Raghava Rao has said that discussions are on with Central Zoo Authority of India and Forest Department to develop SV Zoo Park. He said this while taking part in the concluding ‘Vanya Prani Saptah’ meeting at SV Zoo Park here on Monday.

Rao said that Rs 500 crore would be spent on trenches, river linking, check dams construction and increasing groundwater levels in the State. He said the State was conducting ‘Vanya Prani Mahotsav’ at 545 places, including the SV Zoo. Rao also distributed awards, medals and certificates to 70 students from 36 schools at the zoo on Monday.

Stating that concrete roads will also be laid in the zoo, the minister said plans are afoot to develop greenery in the State by 2029 and to this end, 26 crore saplings would be planted this year. Chittoor MP N Siva Prasad and MLC Y Srinivasulu Reddy were also present.

‘Shift red logs to godowns’

The minister also instructed police and forest officials to shift red sanders logs and deposit the same in the godowns within 10 days. After inspecting the red sanders godowns at Managalam, Rao said that all of them should be maintained properly. They should also be graded in a scientific manner