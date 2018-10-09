Home States Andhra Pradesh

Plan to develop SV Zoo Park in Tirupati

Forest Minister Sidda Raghava Rao said that Rs 500 crore would be spent on trenches, river linking, check dams construction and increasing groundwater levels in the State

Published: 09th October 2018 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Forest Minister Sidda Raghava Rao operates tranquilizer gun at SV Zoo Park in Tirupati. Chittoor MP N Siva Prasad also seen | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Forest Minister Sidda Raghava Rao has said that discussions are on with Central Zoo Authority of India and Forest Department to develop SV Zoo Park. He said this while taking part in the concluding ‘Vanya Prani Saptah’ meeting at SV Zoo Park here on Monday.

Rao said that Rs 500 crore would be spent on trenches, river linking, check dams construction and increasing groundwater levels in the State. He said the State was conducting ‘Vanya Prani Mahotsav’ at 545 places, including the SV Zoo. Rao also distributed awards, medals and certificates to 70 students from 36 schools at the zoo on Monday.

Stating that concrete roads will also be laid in the zoo, the minister said plans are afoot to develop greenery in the State by 2029 and to this end, 26 crore saplings would be planted this year. Chittoor MP N Siva Prasad and MLC Y Srinivasulu Reddy were also present.

‘Shift red logs to godowns’

The minister also instructed police and forest officials to shift red sanders logs and deposit the same in the godowns within 10 days. After inspecting the red sanders godowns at Managalam, Rao said that all of them should be maintained properly. They should also be graded in a scientific manner

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sidda Raghava Rao SV Zoo Park Central Zoo Authority of India Vanya Prani Saptah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots