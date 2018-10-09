Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP's Dharma Porata Deeksha in Kadapa on October 20

Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, senior party leaders and intellectuals will participate.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

AP Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, senior party leaders and intellectuals will participate in the Dharma Porata Deeksha to be held here on October 20. Speaking to the media here on Monday, TDP district president R Srinivasulu Reddy said that the meeting would begin at 2 pm.

“The Chief Minister is expected to make an important statement at the Dharma Porata Deeksha on the establishment of steel factory,” he said.

The party leader said that as a last attempt, on October 18, TDP MPs would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh in New Delhi to appeal to them to establish steel factory in Kadapa.

“If there is no positive response from the Centre, the Chief Minister will make a statement on the establishment of steel factory at the Dharma Porata Deeksha,” he said. Srinivasulu allged YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy had entered into a secret pact with the BJP.

