23-year-old feared drowned in Krishna Eastern Branch canal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 23-year-old youth was feared drowned after he accidentally fell into the Krishna Eastern Branch (KEB) canal at Nadikuduru village of Challapalli mandal on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bommadi Raghavendra (23) and reportedly worked at a private company in Gujarat.

According to Challapalli SI B Srinivas Rao, the incident occurred when the deceased parked his motorcycle near the canal. Losing his balance, he slipped and fell inside the canal and drowned.

Learning about the incident, the police reached the spot and began search operations for his body with the help of SDRF. The deceased’s body was yet to be traced.