Home States Andhra Pradesh

ACB unearths Rs 30 crore in raid on Andhra education officer

Apart from this, the Anti Corruption Bureau officials also found three vacant sites at Vizianagaram and in Tamil Nadu in the name of Prabhakar’s wife M Vijaya Kumari.

Published: 10th October 2018 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

ACB officials examining documents of assets found in the raid on education asst director in Kakinada on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The ACB on Tuesday unearthed alleged disproportionate assets worth nearly Rs 30 crore as per market value in raids on an assistant director in the office of DEO. Though the registered value of the assets in possession of Myle Prabhakar Rao is Rs 1.62 crore, ACB officials said their market value would be Rs 30 crore. The raids on the residences of Prabhakar Rao, who is also in-charge Deputy Education Officer of Rajamahendravaram, were carried out after he was trapped by ACB officials while he was taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 on September 20.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday unearthed alleged disproportionate assets worth nearly Rs 30 crore as per market value in raids on an assistant director in the office of District Education Officer. Though the registered value of the assets in possession of Myle Prabhakar Rao is Rs 1.62 crore, ACB officials said their market value would be Rs 30 crore.

The raids on the residences of Prabhakar Rao, who is also in-charge Deputy Education Officer of Rajamahendravaram, were carried out after he was trapped by ACB officials while he was taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 on September 20 from a person who sought permission to pursue BEd with full pay. Rajahmahendravaram ACB DSP Sudakhar and his staff conducted the raids at Prabhakar Rao’s house in Kakinada and Rajahmahendravaram and also at other places in Tanuku in West Godavari and Bengaluru.

According to an official release, Prabhakar Rao owns 400-sq yard and 200-sq house sites in Vizianagaram.
He purchased them in 2005 and 2003 respectively. Apart from these two plots, he purchased a 266.66-sq yard plot in Kurnool district in 2012, 1287-sq yard vacant site in Bengaluru in 2014, 470.88-sq yard site at Rajanagaram in 2014, 2400-sq yard plot in Bengaluru in 2015 and another vacant site of 171.41 sq yards at Orvakal in Kurnool and also a flat in Vizianagaram and a residential house at Rajamahendravaram.

Apart from this, the Anti Corruption Bureau officials also found three vacant sites at Vizianagaram and in Tamil Nadu in the name of Prabhakar’s wife M Vijaya Kumari. Other assets include gold ornaments worth Rs 11 lakh, silver articles worth Rs 1.15 lakh, household articles worth Rs 3.13 lakh, cash of Rs 6.25 lakh, a bank balance of Rs 1.96 lakh and promissory notes worth  Rs 6 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ACB raids education officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride