ACB unearths Rs 30 crore in raid on Andhra education officer

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The ACB on Tuesday unearthed alleged disproportionate assets worth nearly Rs 30 crore as per market value in raids on an assistant director in the office of DEO. Though the registered value of the assets in possession of Myle Prabhakar Rao is Rs 1.62 crore, ACB officials said their market value would be Rs 30 crore. The raids on the residences of Prabhakar Rao, who is also in-charge Deputy Education Officer of Rajamahendravaram, were carried out after he was trapped by ACB officials while he was taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 on September 20.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday unearthed alleged disproportionate assets worth nearly Rs 30 crore as per market value in raids on an assistant director in the office of District Education Officer. Though the registered value of the assets in possession of Myle Prabhakar Rao is Rs 1.62 crore, ACB officials said their market value would be Rs 30 crore.

The raids on the residences of Prabhakar Rao, who is also in-charge Deputy Education Officer of Rajamahendravaram, were carried out after he was trapped by ACB officials while he was taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 on September 20 from a person who sought permission to pursue BEd with full pay. Rajahmahendravaram ACB DSP Sudakhar and his staff conducted the raids at Prabhakar Rao’s house in Kakinada and Rajahmahendravaram and also at other places in Tanuku in West Godavari and Bengaluru.

According to an official release, Prabhakar Rao owns 400-sq yard and 200-sq house sites in Vizianagaram.

He purchased them in 2005 and 2003 respectively. Apart from these two plots, he purchased a 266.66-sq yard plot in Kurnool district in 2012, 1287-sq yard vacant site in Bengaluru in 2014, 470.88-sq yard site at Rajanagaram in 2014, 2400-sq yard plot in Bengaluru in 2015 and another vacant site of 171.41 sq yards at Orvakal in Kurnool and also a flat in Vizianagaram and a residential house at Rajamahendravaram.

Apart from this, the Anti Corruption Bureau officials also found three vacant sites at Vizianagaram and in Tamil Nadu in the name of Prabhakar’s wife M Vijaya Kumari. Other assets include gold ornaments worth Rs 11 lakh, silver articles worth Rs 1.15 lakh, household articles worth Rs 3.13 lakh, cash of Rs 6.25 lakh, a bank balance of Rs 1.96 lakh and promissory notes worth Rs 6 lakh.