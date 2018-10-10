Home States Andhra Pradesh

Araku MLA killing: ‘Maoist’ letter creates flutter, Andhra police term it fake 

In the letter addressed to editors of various vernacular dailies and police, the Maoists Central Committee issued a death threat to MLA Giddi Eeswara.

Published: 10th October 2018 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three weeks after the killing of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma at Dumbriguda mandal in Vizag Agency, a two-page letter purportedly released by the Maoists Central Committee (MCC) claiming responsibility for the killings, created a flutter in the social media platforms on Tuesday.

The police termed the letter fake, but added that it will be examined.  In the letter addressed to editors of various vernacular dailies and police, the MCC issued a death threat to MLA Giddi Eeswaramma.

The MCC ‘admitted’ that it killed Sarveswara Rao and Siveri Soma on September 23 for “betraying tribals.” The MCC members termed the two deceased leaders  “cheaters” and said they were given punishment in Praja Durbar (people’s court) for their wrongdoings. In the letter, it is also written that they (Maoists) warned several times against illegal quarrying and found fault with the duo for supporting the government in bauxite mining.

“For their own benefits, they betrayed tribals and became government’s stooges. They (MLA and ex-MLA) too confessed their wrongdoings. Hence the punishment,” the MCC claimed.

The MCC also asked police not to kill them as they are “fighting for the rights of tribals and the poor.”  They warned MLA Giddi Eeswaramma that she will also get the same punishment like the two if she failed to distribute the money amassed through corrupt practices among tribals in two months.  “The letter seems to be fake as it has no authentication from Maoists and there is a difference in their language style. We request the people not to circulate it on social media,” DGP RP Thakur said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Araku MLA killing Maoist letter Maoists Central Committee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride