Sanitation workers will have more protection under GO 279: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the contract and outsourcing sanitation workers continuing strike in Urban Local Bodies, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation with Chief Secretary (CS) Anil Chandra Punetha and Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur on Tuesday. He directed them to resolve the issue amicably, prioritising the welfare of workers and maintenance of sanitation.

Addressing the District Collectors, SPs and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner through video conference from the Interim Government Complex after meeting the Chief Minister, the CS said the valid demands of workers would be fulfilled. However, they should not ask for the abolition of the policy, he said.

Punetha said protection to the workers attending to their duties should be provided and the situation should be kept under control with the help of the police department.

As maintenance of sanitation is very important, no compromise should be made in this field. It should be ensured with the help of MLAs, corporators, councillors, voluntary organisations, self help groups, he said. Asserting that GO 279 will be beneficial to workers, he said that the license of contracting agencies will be terminated after three years, but not of workers. Director of Municipal Administration K Kannababu said that GO 279 was being implemented for eight months now.

He said it was being implemented in 55 municipalities and that no worker will be removed from the corporation because of the order.