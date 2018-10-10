Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sanitation workers will have more protection under GO 279: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary

CS Anil Chandra Punetha said the valid demands of workers would be fulfilled.

Published: 10th October 2018 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation workers resort to begging as part of their stir in Vijayawada | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the contract and outsourcing sanitation workers continuing strike in Urban Local Bodies, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation with Chief Secretary (CS) Anil Chandra Punetha and Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur on Tuesday. He directed them to resolve the issue amicably, prioritising the welfare of workers and maintenance of sanitation.

Addressing the District Collectors, SPs and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner through video conference from the Interim Government Complex after meeting the Chief Minister, the CS said the valid demands of workers would be fulfilled. However, they should not ask for the abolition of the policy, he said.

Punetha said protection to the workers attending to their duties should be provided and the situation should be kept under control with the help of the police department.

As maintenance of sanitation is very important, no compromise should be made in this field. It should be ensured with the help of MLAs, corporators, councillors, voluntary organisations, self help groups, he said. Asserting that GO 279 will be beneficial to workers, he said that the license of contracting agencies will be terminated after three years, but not of workers. Director of Municipal Administration K Kannababu said that GO 279 was being implemented for eight months now.

He said it was being implemented in 55 municipalities and that no worker will be removed from the corporation because of the order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sanitation workers strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride