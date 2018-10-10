Home States Andhra Pradesh

Singapore fellowship for Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh

The fellowship is tenable for a period of one year during which the minister would interact with experts from politics and governance, economy and business, family, society and identity arts, and cult

Published: 10th October 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh (Photo | Twitter/Nara Lokesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IT Minister Nara Lokesh has been offered the SR Nathan Fellowship for Study of Singapore at the Institute of Policy Study, Singapore, for next year. In this regard, Lokesh received an invitation from the island nation’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

According to a press release from the Minister’s office, Lokesh will formally accept the offer during his visit to Singapore in the last week of December. The fellowship is tenable for a period of one year during which the minister would interact with experts from politics and governance, economy and business, family, society and identity arts, and culture, and media.

The fellowship, named after the Singapore’s sixth and longest-serving President, was instituted in 2012. Previous fellows include Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Vu Van Ninh and Governor of Jeju, a special governing province of Korea, Won Hee-Ryong.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra IT Minister IT minister Nara Lokesh Singapore fellowship SR Nathan Fellowship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride