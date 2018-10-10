Singapore fellowship for Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IT Minister Nara Lokesh has been offered the SR Nathan Fellowship for Study of Singapore at the Institute of Policy Study, Singapore, for next year. In this regard, Lokesh received an invitation from the island nation’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

According to a press release from the Minister’s office, Lokesh will formally accept the offer during his visit to Singapore in the last week of December. The fellowship is tenable for a period of one year during which the minister would interact with experts from politics and governance, economy and business, family, society and identity arts, and culture, and media.

The fellowship, named after the Singapore’s sixth and longest-serving President, was instituted in 2012. Previous fellows include Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Vu Van Ninh and Governor of Jeju, a special governing province of Korea, Won Hee-Ryong.