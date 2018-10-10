Slain YSRC leader’s wife seeks arrest of Andhra deputy CM's son

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: K Sridevi, wife of slain YSRC leader Cherukulapadu Narayana Reddy, approached Dhone court on Tuesday seeking arrest of KE Shyam Babu, son of Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy.

The court had issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Shyam Babu in connection with the murder case eight months ago. Later, Shyam Babu obtained a stay from the High Court for six months and its duration ended on October 2.

On Tuesday, Sridevi appealed to the Dhone court to take immediate action against Shyam Babu. Shyam Babu’s lawyer filed a report in the court stating that the High Court order had expired. As per sources, next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 23.

Meanwhile, Dhone DSP S Khadhar Basha rubbished rumours of Shyam Babu’s arrest in social media.

Sridevi, along with her family, filed a private petition in Dhone court on December 29, 2o17, and the court had issued the NBW in February 2018. Sridevi asked why the Deputy Chief Minister’s son was not arrested after the expiry of the High Court’s stay order.