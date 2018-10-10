Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy seeks 2+2 security cover

Reddy cited his fight against sand mafia and illegal acquisition of agricultural lands, filing petitions against Chandrababu Naidu in the cash-for-vote’ scam and Sadavarthi land scam for the threat.

Published: 10th October 2018 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming threat to his life from anti-social elements and a few TDP leaders, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy met Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur on Tuesday and requested him to increase the security provided to him to two plus two (2+2) from the present one plus one (1+1).

The YSRC MLA cited various reasons such as his fight against sand mafia and illegal acquisition of agricultural lands, filing petitions in the High Court against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the cash-for-vote’ scam and Sadavarthi land scam for the threat.  

He said he was concerned as one security guard was recently removed from the one plus one security provided to him. He also mentioned the recent killings of Araku MLA and ex-MLA in Visakhapatnam. 

