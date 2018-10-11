15th financial panel chief offers prayers at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Fifteenth Finance Commission of India Chairman Nand Kishore Singh offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala during Suprabatham Seva in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Tirumala JEO KS Sreenivasa Raju welcomed him. He offered prayers to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara, Vakula Mata, Ananda Nilayam Vimana Venkateswara, Bhashyakarla Sannidhi and Yoga Narasimha Swamy in the sanctum sanctorum.

After offering prayers, vedic pundits rendered Vedasirvachanam to Nand Kishore Singh at Ranganayakula Mandapam.