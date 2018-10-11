Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao was keen on welfare and of tribals: Nara Lokesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: “In a span of two and a half years, Araku Valley MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao had successfully got sanction of around Rs 400 crore worth development projects for his constituency from the Panchayath Raj (PR) & Rural Development (RD) ministry. He was a sincere worker and always hungry for funds to execute more development works in the agency and for his tribal people. Along with MLA Kidari, former MLA and TDP leader Soma had sincerely worked for the comprehensive development of the tribals and agency area of the district,” said Nara Lokesh, the IT and Panchayat Raj minister.

On the ‘SIT investigation on the killing of the MLA and the former MLA by the Maoists, Lokesh said that the investigation would soon reveal the facts in the case and nothing can be assumed based on rumours. But one thing is clear that whoever might be the culprits they must be awarded condign punished.

Lokesh along with Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister N Chinna Rajappa and Social Welfare/ Tribal Welfare minister Nakka Anand Babu visited Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Siveri Soma’s residences at Paderu and Araku on Wednesday and paid floral tributes to the departed leaders who were killed in the Maoist attack on September 23. He commiserated with the family members. Lokesh expressed his grief and promised all support both personally and on behalf of the state government to the bereaved families.

Speaking to Kidari’s family members at the Paderu camp office, Lokesh reminisced that he was in China at the time of killings and he could n’t visit and console the family members immediately. Hence he arrived here on Wednesday to promise full support of the government and the Telugu Desam Party to the bereaved families. ‘Before I left for the China tour, we had lunch together and at that time also Kidari requested me to grant two more road works to facilitate road transportation to eight remote villages in his constituency. Whenever he met me, he used to submit many proposals for the development of the agency area and welfare of the Tribal people. Kidari always tried to do his best for the development and welfare of the tribal people across the agency area.

He always worked hard to make all party-driven programmes a success in his constituency and he liked to spend time with his constituency people rather with his family. We cann’t replace such a sincere, dynamic and result-oriented young leader and it is a great loss for the entire tribal community and Agency area. I assure you that like Kidari, the TDP government will work hard to make his dreams real by developing tribal areas comprehensively. We are planning and processing the file pertaining to the establishment of a memorial tower along with financial support to the late leader’s family members,’ said Lokesh.