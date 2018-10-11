CM Chandrababu Naidu warns Centre of dire consequences if ‘injustice’ continues

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Continuing his tirade against the Narendra Modi-led Union government, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has warned the Centre of dire consequences if it continues to do “injustice” to the State.

Addressing a public meeting at Bairavanithippa project in the district on Wednesday, Naidu said that the Centre had released Rs 450 crore for Telangana for the development of backward districts. However, it is yet to release Rs 350 crore for the seven backward districts in the State, he said accusing the Centre of partiality.

Asserting that he is senior to Modi in politics, Naidu questioned the PM’s remarks in Parliament that he has no maturity unlike his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao. “The BJP leaders are trying to create differences between the two Chief Ministers of AP and Telangana.”

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition YSRCP, the Chief Minister alleged that YS Jaganmohan Reddy was scared of PM Modi due to the corruption cases against him. “The YSRCP leaders are working with a single goal of getting rid of corruption cases. They don’t have any intention to develop the State.”

Ministers Paritala Sunita, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Legislative council chief whip Payyavula Kesav, Govt whip Yamini Bala, ZP chairman P Nagaraju, MLAs Parthasaradhi, V Suri, JC Prabhakara Reddy, Eeranna, MLCs Samantakamani and Tippeswamy were present.

The CM sanctioned Rs 200 crore for the supply of water to the irrigation tanks, Rs 80 crore for extension of Avuladatla canal and Rs 5 crore towards preparing DPR for Untakallu Reservoir construction.

Naidu also unveiled a pylon of a lift irrigation scheme to provide Krishna water to Bhairavani Tippa project from Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti Jeedipalli reservoir in Rayadurgam constituency. Addressing the farmers on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Bhairavanitippa project would be completed by January to supply Krishna water to Bhairavanitippa to prevent desertification of Rayadurgam constituency. Naidu congratulated the past and present collectors of Ananthapur K Sasidhar and Veerapandian for bagging number one position in the country by digging more than one lakh farm ponds. On the occasion, the CM presented a citation to the officials.

The State government has taken up the initiative in all the 13 districts. Taking the message of the government as a mission, farmers and officials of Anantapur, the lowest rainfall district in the State, have completed construction of 1,04,358 farm ponds.The farmers are now able to protect their standing crops, including horticulture crops.

The CM said 43 per cent deficit rainfall was recorded in the district and all the 63 mandals were declared drought-affected. Minister Kalava Srinivasulu said the CM prevented migration of farmers by allotting Rs 969 crore to supply Krishna water to Bhairavani Tippa project.