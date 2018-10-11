Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone 'Titli' ravages Andhra Pradesh, leaves two dead

The State Road Transport Corporation suspended its bus services as uprooted trees caused roadblocks at several places.

Published: 11th October 2018 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Titli Cyclone

As cyclone Titli lands south of Gopalpur about an hour back, the region is lashed by heavy rains and strong wind. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By PTI

AMRAVATI: The 'very severe' cyclonic storm 'Titli' left two persons dead besides causing widespread damage in Srikakulam district Thursday, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said.

Scores of trees and power poles were uprooted as heavy rains lashed Srikakulam district under the influence of the storm, the SDMA said.

Rainfall ranging from 2 cm to 26 cm was recorded in several mandals of the district even as road communication network was vastly affected. The State Road Transport Corporation suspended its bus services as uprooted trees caused roadblocks at several places.

READ| Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to visit affected areas in Srikakulam district

Transport Minister K Atchannaidu, who hails from Srikakulam, visited the affected mandals and is monitoring the situation. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a tele-conference with district authorities and instructed them to remain on high alert.

"Every hour from now on is very crucial.  The focus should be on relief measures and restoration of the communication network. Care should be taken to prevent spread of communicable diseases," Naidu said.

NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in Srikakulam and neighbouring Vizianagaram districts to take up rescue and relief operations.

The SDMA has set up a toll-free telephone no. 18004250101 at its Emergency Operations Centre to assist people in distress, while control rooms have been opened in the three north coastal districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Cyclone Titli Titli Cyclone Titli death toll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp