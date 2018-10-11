Home States Andhra Pradesh

Defected Anam Ramanarayana Reddy picks up pieces to give a tough fight to TDP

Anam’s family played a crucial role in the Congress for many decades in the district and on January 17, 2016, they decided to shift loyalties to the ruling party.

Published: 11th October 2018 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 08:23 AM

Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Shifting of loyalties from ruling TDP to the Opposition YSRC by former minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy seems to be working in his favour. Ramanarayana Reddy is so strong in Atmakur and Nellore constituencies that YSRC wanted him to be at Venkatagiri for giving a solid fight to ruling party candidate Kurugondla Ramakrishna. Now, Ramanarayana Reddy has been trying to woo local leaders in Venkatagiri constituency. Kavali, Atmakur, Nellore city, Nellore rural, Sullurpeta and Sarvepalli constituencies are YSRC strongholds.

It may be recalled that Anam’s family played a crucial role in the Congress for many decades in the district and on January 17, 2016, they decided to shift loyalties to the ruling party. Telugu Desam welcomed both Ramanarayana and Viveka even though senior leaders reportedly raised objections over the decision of the party high command. At the time of joining the TDP, Anam brothers were allegedly offered MLC position and others, but to no avail.

Following the demise of former legislator Anam Vivekananda Reddy, Naidu paid homage to Vivekananda Reddy, indicating priority would be given to Anam family in the party.

Followers of the Anam family claim that they were fed up with TDP for ignoring them. Ramanaryana Reddy along with his followers joined YSRC on September 2 this year. Subsequently, he was made in-charge of Venkatagiri constituency. Soon after, ZP chairman and seat aspirant B Raghavendra Reddy quit the YSRC expressing his dissent over the decision. Most of the Anam family followers are in Atmakur, Nellore city and rural constituencies. Venkatagiri MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna won from the constituency in the 2009 and 2014 general elections.

Currently, Ramnarayana Reddy has been organising meetings with party leaders and also with his followers in Venkatagiri constituency to drum up support. Recently, he also called on Neduramalli Ramkumar Reddy, son of former CM Janardhan Reddy,

