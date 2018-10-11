Home States Andhra Pradesh

ESI Hospital all set for renovation

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The ESI Hospital near the International Paper APPM in Rajamahendravaram is all set to be renovated. After inspecting the hospital premises on Wednesday, Labour Minister Pitani Satyanarayana said authorities concerned were asked to submit a report with estimates and other requirements of the hospital.

“According to a proposal, a 100-bed facility is required here. However, a 50-bed facility will be built initially, along with provision of all infrastructural facilities to cater to the needs of patients,” the minister said.    

Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, who was also present, assured that all possible help from the Centre would be provided for the modernisation of the ESI Hospital.

