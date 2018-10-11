Home States Andhra Pradesh

IT dept to ink pact with World Economic Forum today

The IT minister will participate in the MoU signing ceremony, which will be held on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution established by the WEF in Delhi

A logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF). (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The IT, Electronics and Communication department will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Economic Forum (WEF) in New Delhi on Thursday. The pact will facilitate sharing of technology between the State government and WEF.

According to a press release, the IT minister will participate in the MoU signing ceremony, which will be held on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution established by the WEF in the national capital. “The strategic agreement will help AP in leveraging technologies including drones, artificial intelligence, Blockchain and others for better governance,” it said.

Comments

