Temple town to get IISER campus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved establishment of permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Science Education & Research (IISER) in Tirupati. The campus will become operational from December 21.

Setting up of IISER in the residual State of AP is one of the assurances made under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and there was much hue and cry raised over the delay in setting up of the premier campus. The NDA government, by announcing the establishment of the campus at Tirupati, has now fulfilled the commitment.

Announcing the decision, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Cabinet approved Rs 3,074 crore for establishing and operationalisation of the two IISER campuses, the other one being at Berhampur in Odisha. “The one coming up is part of Andhra Package (AP Reorganisation Act) while the other at Behrampur is a Budget announcement,’’ Ravi Shankar Prasad said, adding that 1,855 will be the student strength at each campus.

He said the AP government had given land for the campus. The total cost of setting up the permanent campuses is Rs 3,074.12 crore, he added.

The IISERs represents a unique initiative in India where teaching and education are integrated with advanced research, nurturing both curiosity and creativity in an intellectually vibrant atmosphere. Each IISER is an autonomous institution awarding its own masters and doctoral degrees.