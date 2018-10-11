Three fishermen go missing with the effect of Titli cyclone

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three fishermen who went for fishing have gone missing due to the effect of Titli cyclone at Ramayapatnam, Odisha.

The three are identified as Lakshman (35) and Ramu (20) of Barripeta village of Vizianagaram district, Sattayya (28) of Tamaiahpeta village in Vizianagaram district.

According to the information given by Fisheries Department JD Koteswara Rao, 45 fishermen have gone for fishing in six boats on October 2 for 10-12 days fishing. As the boats started drowning with heavy storm effect, all of them jumped and came back safe. A boat with eight members when jumped into to the waters, five returned safe and three went missing.

Coast guard officials are on search operations to find the missing fishermen.