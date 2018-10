By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: District collector M Hari Jawaharlal on Wednesday received the national award for successful implementation of the Poshan Abhiyan scheme in the district.

Vizianagaram topped in the country in implementing various schemes of the Central government on the Poshan Abhiyaan.

NITI Aayog vice president Dr Rajiv Kumar, NITI Aayog member Dr Vinod Kumar Pal and secretary to the Union government for Women and Child Development Rakesh Sreevastav presented the award in Delhi.