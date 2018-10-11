Water from Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi to be released from November 20

By Express News Service

MADANAPALLI: The much-awaited Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) will supply water to the people as scheduled from November 20, M Amarnath Reddy, Minister for Industries, announced on Wednesday, during the ‘Grama Sabha’ programme in Palamaneru constituency. Several panchayats such as GangineniPalli, Theertham, Cichigundlapalli, Kaigal, Devadoddi, Kotrepalli, Gadduru and M Kothur would get water.

Participating in the Grama Darshini programme, the minister announced that CM Naidu will release the water at CTM on November 20. He also explained about various programmes implemented by the government in the district.

He also announced that the input subsidy had been enhanced from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. The minister said every government programme was totally transparent.

The minister appealed to the farmers, who have 5 acres of land, to utilise the drip irrigation facilities as there is 90 per cent subsidy. “Through HNSS, we are planning to release at least 2.5 TMC of water and this water would be distributed to all irrigation tanks,” he said.