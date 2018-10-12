Home States Andhra Pradesh

Conmen from Delhi arrested in Nellore

The police recovered Rs 50,000 cash from them. CCS DSP M Balasundar Rao said the accused were from Old Delhi and were cheating Nellore people by offering them Dollars in exchange for Indian currency.

By Express News Service

NELLORE:  The Central Crime Station (CCS) police nabbed three conmen, identified as Mohammad Jabbar (31), Sirajul (30) and Ridaam Khan (20), for cheating people in the name of foreign exchange.

“On Oct 10, the accused approached Ali, from Ranganayakulapeta, and offered to exchange US Dollars for Rs50,000. They had given soap instead of American Dollars wrapped in paper. Ali, after discovering that he was being cheated, lodged a complaint with Kovur police,” CCS DSP said.

