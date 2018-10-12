Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Titli: Road between Uppada and Kakinada cut off

The cyclone threw normal life out of gear as heavy to very heavy rains started lashing East Godavari district since late Wednesday night.

Published: 12th October 2018 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

The cyclone threw normal life out of gear as heavy to very heavy rains started lashing East Godavari district since late Wednesday night | EPS

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Cyclone Titli, a very severe cyclonic storm, hit the Andhra Pradesh coast early on Thursday. The cyclone threw normal life out of gear as heavy to very heavy rains started lashing East Godavari district since late Wednesday night.

Seawater entered houses at Uppada in East Godavari district as the maximum of the height of the tides was of 10 ft along the coast close to the point of landfall. The highway in the Uppada-Kakinada stretch was closed for traffic as a precautionary measure. 

“Of the 67 fishing boats that had ventured into the sea over the last few days from Kakinada, 65 had returned to the shore safely,” the Chief Minister’s Office said. Fishing boats anchored along the coast were either washed away or damaged due to the tidal waves.

The road between Uppada and Kakinada was cut off as the waves damaged the embankment and the sea water overflowed the beach road, an official said.All nine coastal districts in Andhra have gone on high alert as the cyclonic storm is heading towards the coast. Control rooms have been set up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Titli Andhra Pradesh cyclone Uppada-Kakinada stretch East Godavari district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp