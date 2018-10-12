Nine electric vehicle charging stations to come up in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district administration is planning to set up nine electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the first phase in the city by December. Recently, District Collector K Sasidhar has given his nod to implement ‘Green Transport Policy’ proposed by the Transport department. The policy aims at introducing e-auto rickshaws in the city to reduce air and sound pollution.

The public too have responded positively to the proposal. After inspecting the functioning of environment-friendly battery-operated rickshaws, the officials of GMC and APSPDCL have decided to set up charging stations at Gujjanagundla, ZP Compound, NTR Main Bus Stand, Brindavan Gardens Centre, Water Overhead Tank near Lakshmipuram, Amaravati Road, Gandhi Park in Market Centre, SBTS Polytechnic on Nallapadu Road and Mangaladas Nagar.

GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar and APSPDCL SE B Jayabhart Rao said plans are afoot to set up more charging centres in the city. He asked officials of APSPDCL and GMC to submit proposals in this regard. Joint Collector A Md Imtiyaz directed officials to identify vacant sites with 20 feet length and 20 feet width in city limits for setting up charging stations.