SSA's Badi Runam Theerchukundam fails to attract donations

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Badi Runam Theerchukundam’, the much-touted project launched by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), has failed to yield expected results due to lack of awareness among people. The SSA launched the programme in 2016 with an intention to encourage individuals and old students of government schools to come forward and donate for the development of their alma mater. Till now the SSA has been able to collect only around Rs 70 lakh from donors. Officials say that this nothing compared to Rs 69.6 crore worth of material and other donations they received in kind for development of schools.

There are 45,000 government schools in the State and officials hope greater awareness will fetch more donations. Though the officials are working closely with district coordination teams for creating awareness among public, not many are aware of the initiative.

The officials are actively working on social media platforms to create awareness and seeking donations from non-resident Telugus (NRTs). Speaking to TNIE, G Srinivas, State Project Director of SSA, says, “It is indeed a great opportunity for the people who are in good position after studying in government schools to develop their alma maters for the future generations. This is the starting point of development, as these schools would be transformed according to the wishes of the donors.

We are conducting various awareness programmes across the State and many people are responding positively. NRTs are also coming forward and offering donations. We are also giving income tax exemption under 80C for a l l donations.” Apart from the donations to the schools, people have been asked to write letters and spread inspirational message among students. As of now, hundreds of letters have been sent to various schools by former students.

Officials and students are also writing to old students urging them to come forward and take part in the initiative. Under the scheme, the donors can specify what the donation is meant for. The names of the persons who has donated the amount or material will be posted on the SSA website. “The programme is a really good one as it provides a great opportunity for the people who wanted to develop their old school as per their dreams.

Many people might have a dream to establish a school for the poor with best facilities, but they might find it hard in achieving it alone. With this initiative, they can donate to the school and develop them as per their wish. We are expecting good development in the schools with best infrastructure, libraries,” said N Bhaskar Rao, principal of a government school.