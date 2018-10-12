Home States Andhra Pradesh

University of Kerala bags 34th South Zone Inter University Youth Festival overall trophy

Skills are beyond competitions, prizes or winning.

Published: 12th October 2018 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  University  of Kerala bagged the overall championship at the 34th South Zone Inter University Youth Festival, Padmotsav, which was hosted by Sri Padmavathi Mahila University. The five-day event concluded, on Thursday, and University of Kerala received the trophy from the officials of Association of Indian Universities.

An admirable talent came to the fore during the competitions at ‘Padmotsav’ and Gulbarga University and University of Calicut were declared first and second runners-up respectively. The students of University of Kerala participated in all events and secured 11 first and second prizes in 25 different events in Music, Dance, Theatre, Arts, Literary Events and Fine Arts.

The host University, Sri Padmavathi Mahila University bagged Classical Vocal (Solo), Skit and Mime went to Krishna University, Machilipatnam; Clay Modeling to Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa; Installation to Nagarjuna University and Mehendi to Vignan Foundation for Science Technology Research. Ananda asks students not to give up arts Addressing the valedictory function, at Padmotsav, Padma Shree Ananda Shankar Jayant, exhorted the students not to give up arts, even after they become a family person or any professional. Cancer survivor Ananda Shankar said arts nurture the soul.

Skills are beyond competitions, prizes or winning. “Winning is just a sign so that students always work hard to choose truth and not compromise,” she said. The Bharatanaytam dancer said that for the past 30 years she has not compromised on dance practice.

TAGS
South Zone Inter University Youth Festival 34th South Zone Inter University Youth Festival Padmotsav University of Kerala

