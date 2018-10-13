Home States Andhra Pradesh

15th Finance Commission panel members visit Amaravati

APCRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar briefed the commission members about the principles — walk to work, energy conservation, happiness and others — on which Amaravati was being built.

The design of Secretariat building to come up at Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: NK Singh, chairperson and members of the 15th Finance Commission visited Amaravati on Friday and expressed satisfaction over the technology adopted by the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) in building the capital. 

APCRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar briefed the commission members about the principles — walk to work, energy conservation, happiness and others — on which Amaravati was being built. He also told the members that the houses for the government officials, judges and public representatives were being built at a distance of 1.2 km from the Secretariat, high court and other administrative structures so that they could walk to work. 

Elaborating on the technology being used to ensure faster completion of the projects, he said, “We are using Mivan and Shear Wall technology. We are able to complete the slab of each floor in five days. So far, we have been able to finish the slab  and wall works of 12 floors.” He said the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment for the buildings in Amaravati will help in saving 40 per cent energy. 

APCRDA special commissioner V Rama Manohar Rao, additional commissioner S Shan Mohan, chief engineer (housing) M Zakaraiah and others were also present.

