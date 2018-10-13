Home States Andhra Pradesh

Japanese firm to set up Human Future Pavilion in Amaravati

The firm will build a 1,000 sq m facility based on Japan’s architecture, which will not only act as a gateway to facilitate Japanese investments, but also as a tourist centre.

Published: 13th October 2018 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

the proposed design for Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yamazaki Yasuyo, CEO and president of Japanese infrastructure firm, Kuni Umi Asset Management Company Ltd, along with AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar laid the foundation for the ‘Human Future Pavilion’ in Amaravati on Friday.

The firm will build a 1,000 sq m facility based on Japan’s architecture, which will not only act as a gateway to facilitate Japanese investments, but also as a tourist centre.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was scheduled to participate in the ceremony, could not do so due to his sudden tour to the cyclone-hit Srikakulam district.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasuyo said, “The pavilion will be constructed with pillars made out of paper tubes and pre-fabricated materials. It will have an exhibition centre, reflecting Japanese culture, and an area with a capacity to seat 700 people.” The pavilion will come up in two acres of land in Kondamarajupalem and is expected to cost Rs 5.8 crore.

The pavilion, which will be used to promote innovations across the globe, is likely to be ready in seven months, the APCRDA officials said. The major attraction, Yasuyo said, would be a huge globe with futuristic features inside the pavilion. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kuni Umi Asset Management Company Ltd APCRDA Human Future Pavilion Amaravati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp