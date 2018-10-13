Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu man hacked to death in Visakhapatnam district

As the victim stopped his car near a toll plaza, the assailants stopped their vehicle behind the victim's and attacked him with lethal weapons.

Published: 13th October 2018 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A person from Tamil Nadu was hacked to death in broad daylight near Nakkapalli Toll Plaza in Visakhapatnam district by a seven-member gang on Saturday. Police, with the help of locals, caught four of them and are investigating the reasons behind the murder.

Based on the the documents recovered from the deceased, police have identified him as one Neelamegha Amaran of Madurai.

As Amaran stopped his car near the toll plaza, the assailants stopped the SUV they were travelling in  behind the victim's and attacked him with lethal weapons. The attackers later fled in the SUV, initial reports said. 

In the preliminarily inquiry, police came to know that the victim and the attackers belong to Madurai area of Tamil Nadu.

Alerted by locals, police tracked down the vehicle which was moving towards Yelamanchili on the national highway. As the vehicle reached near Yelamanchili, the attackers abandoned the vehicle on the roadside and hid in a village.

While four of the attackers were taken into police custody, three managed to flee.

Comments

