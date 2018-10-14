CM N Chandrababu Naidu; Not a single person should go hungry

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday directed the officials to arrange generators to operate the primary heath centres (PHCs) in the cyclone-affected areas. A day after visiting the cyclone-hit areas in Palasa and Vajrapukotturu mandals, Naidu on Saturday visited Kojjiriya, Kaviti, Kamba, Sompeta, Rajapuram, Borraputtuga, Rattakanna and Ichapuram.

He also interacted with the local people and promised immediate measures to restore normalcy. He directed the officials to set up generators at comprehensive drinking water projects for supplying potable water. The drinking water and electricity services must be restored immediately, he said.

Naidu assured the Uddanam farmers that the uprooted coconut trees would be taken away and the cashew crop would be trimmed. Addressing officials and ministers through tele-conference on Saturday morning, prior to his field visit, the Chief Minister said that his government had deployed nodal officers at all the affected mandals in the district.

The IAS officers and deputy collector-rank officials were also deployed in the district to ensure immediate restoration of services. However, only 31 per cent of the road connectivity was restored. Talking about the dialysis centres, the Chief Minister said that the officials had been asked to ensure that services were not disrupted. Not even a single person should remain hungry, Naidsu added. Crop loss assessment

Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has directed the officials to complete the assessment of crop damage in three days. As per a preliminary survey, paddy crop was damaged mostly in Tekkali, Palasa and Ichchapuram .