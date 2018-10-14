Maoists trigger landmine at AOB, no casualties

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In what is seen as an act of revenge against the killing of a Maoist by security forces on Friday, the naxals triggered a landmine targeting security forces combing the forest areas in Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) on Saturday. No casualties were reported as there was no movement of security forces.

Targeting the security forces, Maoists triggered the land mine in the Cut Off area of Malkangiri district in Odisha, a border area of Vizag Agency of AP. The incident has triggered tension among the locals as well as the security forces. According to information, the Maoists triggered the land mine at Panasaputtu area Gumma Block in Malkangiri district, near Bejjangi, about 25 km from AP border.